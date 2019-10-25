|
Janett Burden Elam
Verona - Janett Burden Elam, 86, a resident of Verona, KY, passed away Tuesday October 22, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center - Florence Campus. Born April 25, 1933 in Morgan County, KY; she was the daughter of the late Levi and Daisy Mabel Bailey Crase.
She was a homemaker all of her life, loving and nurturing the needs of her family. Her greatest and most enjoyable hobby came from making quilts, sewing and spending time in her garden. Full of vim and vigor, up to 83 years of age, Janett was still push mowing her own lawn. She was a member of the Verona Full Gospel Church.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Walter Earl Elam (October 28, 2019) and Leo Kenton Burden (May of 1975). She leaves to mourn her passing six daughters: Pamela Faye (Tommy) Lucas of Dry Ridge, KY, Nancy Lee (Frankie) Lopez of Walton, KY, Debra Ann (Larry) Chamberlain of Madisonville, KY, Lena Star (Donald) Elam of Verona, KY, Brenda Kaye Burden of Verona, KY, Theresa Day of Covington, KY; one brother: Darell Crase of Alabama and one sister: Beatrice Reed of Dry Ridge, KY.
Janett was affectionately known and loved by her 23 grandchildren as "Maw". The surviving grandchildren include: Gwen Turner, Casey Lucas, Leo Riley, Cathy Johnson, Mellissa Miller, Rebecca Allen, Jessica Lopez, Charles Kahrs, David Kahrs, Regina Chamberlain, Anthony Sabelhaus, Ricky Oakes, Christy Biddle, Patricia Oakes, Terry Oakes, Earl Burden, September Burden, Euell Day. Those grandchildren who preceded her in death include: Michael Burden, James Burden, Kent Lucas, Steven Cunningham and Janett Askins. She was also preceded in death by a son: Anthony Wayne Burden and one sister: Imogene Harris.
Visitation will be Sunday October 27, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Hamilton - Stanley Funeral Home in Verona. Funeral services will be conducted Monday October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Keeton officiating. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery in Verona, KY.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Janett's memory to: Cincinnati Children's Hospital or the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019