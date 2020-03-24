|
|
Janettie Jean Collier Reese
Florence, KY - Janettie Jean Collier Reese, age 85, of Florence, KY, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Florence Park Care Center. She was a retired beautician and a member of Good News Fellowship Church. Janettie formerly volunteered at Woodspoint Care Center, Booth Hospital, and St. Luke Hospital. Her daughter, Evelyn Lucille Jacobs and brothers, Talmer and James M. Collier and sister, Jessie Faye Collier preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Lynda Lawson, ex-husband, Jack Reese; and several nieces and nephews. Based upon the safety guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth of Kentucky due to the COVID-19 alert, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse at P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020