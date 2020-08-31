Janey LenoxLatonia - Janey Lenox, 57, of Latonia, KY passed away suddenly on August 28, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1963 to her parents Jackie and Barbara (Roe) Lenox. Janey had worked for the UPS and was an avid reader. She was preceded in death by her father.She leaves behind her mother Barbara Richardson. Daughter, Danielle (Gordon) Colwell and a son, Aaron Colwell. Siblings; Cindy Richardson, Jackie Lenox and Kenny Lenox and 4 grandchildren.A visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral on Thursday September 3, 2020 from 5-9 pm. The service will begin at 8 pm and the burial will be private for the family. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.