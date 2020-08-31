1/1
Janey Lenox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janey Lenox

Latonia - Janey Lenox, 57, of Latonia, KY passed away suddenly on August 28, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1963 to her parents Jackie and Barbara (Roe) Lenox. Janey had worked for the UPS and was an avid reader. She was preceded in death by her father.

She leaves behind her mother Barbara Richardson. Daughter, Danielle (Gordon) Colwell and a son, Aaron Colwell. Siblings; Cindy Richardson, Jackie Lenox and Kenny Lenox and 4 grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral on Thursday September 3, 2020 from 5-9 pm. The service will begin at 8 pm and the burial will be private for the family. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved