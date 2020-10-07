1/
Janice A. (Stoll) Weston
Janice A. Weston (nee Stoll)

Cincinnati - Died peacefully after a long illness on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 69. Loving mother of David Davis, Erin (Rob) Jennings and Richard Davis. Devoted grandmother of Tyler and Shayla Jennings, Jenna and Haley Davis, and Trinidy and Tristan Davis. Dear sister of Linda (Dave) Graviss, Sally Stoll and Richard (Jennifer) Stoll. Preceded in death by beloved husband David Weston, son Michael Davis and parents Richard and Agnes Stoll. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Road on Monday from 10:00AM until time of Christian Blessing at 11:00AM. Followed by inurnment at St. John's Cemetery, Harrison, OH. Special thanks to the staff of Hillebrand Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and VITAS Hospice for their care and support for Jan over the last several years. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jan's memory to Hillibrand Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Resident Activities, 4320 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, OH 45211 or your favorite charity. www.bjmeyer.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
