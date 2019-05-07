|
Janice Acton
Butler - Janice Faye Acton (78) of Butler, KY passed away Fri, May 3, 2019 at her home. Born on February 26, 1941, daughter of the late John W. and Lois Souder Osborne. Survivors include her husband John Acton, children John A. Acton, Joseph W. Acton, Jefferson P. Acton, Jill Marie Acton Jaiswal, brother John B. Osborne, Judy Adams, Carolyn Denny, Brenda O'Banion, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held 4-8pm Thursday at Peoples Funeral Home-Butler. Funeral service will be held at 11am Friday, also at the funeral home. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 7, 2019