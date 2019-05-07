Services
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
1941 - 2019
Janice Acton Obituary
Janice Acton

Butler - Janice Faye Acton (78) of Butler, KY passed away Fri, May 3, 2019 at her home. Born on February 26, 1941, daughter of the late John W. and Lois Souder Osborne. Survivors include her husband John Acton, children John A. Acton, Joseph W. Acton, Jefferson P. Acton, Jill Marie Acton Jaiswal, brother John B. Osborne, Judy Adams, Carolyn Denny, Brenda O'Banion, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held 4-8pm Thursday at Peoples Funeral Home-Butler. Funeral service will be held at 11am Friday, also at the funeral home. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 7, 2019
