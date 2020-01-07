|
Janice Ann Yunger
Shandon, OH - Age 77, passed away on January 4. Born 2/16/42 in Cincinnati to the late Nicholas and Catherine (Pfeifer) Schneider. Janice's loved ones include her late husband, Eugene; her devoted children: Kurt (Melinda Friley), Matt (Michele), and Joe (Sara); her adoring grandchildren: Stephanie (Scott), Madison, Nathan, William, Luke, Rose, Gabriel, Mary, Joseph and baby girl; her great-grandchildren: Noah and Alaric; her siblings: Shirley (Jerry) Seeger, the late Nicholas (Carole) Schneider, and Ken (Patricia) Schneider. Visitation 5-8PM on Friday, 1/10 at Charles Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves, Ross. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, OH on Sat. at 10 AM. A luncheon will follow in church hall. All friends and family are invited. Condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
