Services
Beautiful Savior Lutheran
11981 Pippin Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
11981 Pippin Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
11981 Pippin Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
More Obituaries for Janice Dye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice C. (Canary) Dye

Obituary Condolences

Janice C. (Canary) Dye Obituary
Janice C. Dye (née Canary)

Cincinnati - Loving wife of James E. Dye. Devoted Mother of Gregory (Kristine) Peterson and Matthew (Michelle) Dye. Cherished Grandmother of Hannah Peterson. Janice passed away April 9, 2019 at age 80, surrounded by loved ones. Janice is also survived by her sister, Lois Rase. She was preceded in death by her mother Virginia Canary (née McManus) and father Charles Canary. Visitation will be at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church 11981 Pippin Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231 on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11am until service at Noon. Memorials may be made to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church or the .

Condolences may be expressed at www.cremationcincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019
