Services
Renfro Funeral Services
647 Forest Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45229
(513) 221-4812
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Renfro Funeral Services
647 Forest Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45229
Resources
1948 - 2020
Cincinnati - Janice C. Thompson, 72, daughter of the late Mr. James Anthony and Leona V. Thompson, died on April 7, 2020. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth V. Grooms and Anthony C. Thompson; one brother, James A. Thompson; grandchildren, Ashleigh Victoria and Jonathan Elijah Grooms of Newport, Ky., Anthony M. Thompson, Tonya M. and Nevaeh C. Thompson, of Columbus, Jaymar D. Honeker-Thompson; Zekeena S. Wallace; one great-great grandchild, Nehar Wallace. Visitation for invited friends from 10 a.m.to 12 noon, Saturday, April 18 at Renfro Funeral Chapel, 647 Forest Ave; private service for family. Internment, Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -