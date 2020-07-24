Janice "Jan" Flood
Crescent Springs - Janice Gail Flood (nee Lytle) of Crescent Springs, KY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Jan is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, William "Bill" Flood; children, Kimberly McClure, Connie Ryle, Bill McClure, Jr. (Kristi), Sharon Alexander (Bob), Michelle Stolz (Scott) and Kelly McClure; brother, Terry Lytle (Candy); grandchildren, Justin and Joshua Cole, Megan and Morgan Ryle, Emma and Lee McClure, Jodi Levermann (Aaron), Laura Alexander (Taylor Philpot), A.J. and Dylan Schworer, Amanda Spencer (Craig); great-grandchildren, Grace, Sam and Josie Levermann, Case and Canon Spencer. Jan was a Eucharistic Minister for 25 years at St. Joseph Church (Crescent Springs) and enjoyed playing cards and other games, bowling, traveling - especially to Siesta Key - her Happy Place, but she enjoyed her grandchildren above all else. A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to National Fibromyalgia Association http://fmaware.org
. Online condolences can be expressed at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com