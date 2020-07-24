1/1
Janice "Jan" Flood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice "Jan" Flood

Crescent Springs - Janice Gail Flood (nee Lytle) of Crescent Springs, KY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Jan is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, William "Bill" Flood; children, Kimberly McClure, Connie Ryle, Bill McClure, Jr. (Kristi), Sharon Alexander (Bob), Michelle Stolz (Scott) and Kelly McClure; brother, Terry Lytle (Candy); grandchildren, Justin and Joshua Cole, Megan and Morgan Ryle, Emma and Lee McClure, Jodi Levermann (Aaron), Laura Alexander (Taylor Philpot), A.J. and Dylan Schworer, Amanda Spencer (Craig); great-grandchildren, Grace, Sam and Josie Levermann, Case and Canon Spencer. Jan was a Eucharistic Minister for 25 years at St. Joseph Church (Crescent Springs) and enjoyed playing cards and other games, bowling, traveling - especially to Siesta Key - her Happy Place, but she enjoyed her grandchildren above all else. A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to National Fibromyalgia Association http://fmaware.org. Online condolences can be expressed at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Middendorf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved