Janice Harrison
Janice Harrison

Covington - Janice Harrison, 71 of Covington, Kentucky passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Janice was born in Clarksville, Georgia to the late Jackson and Ethel Norris. She met and married her best friend Johnnie Harrison, 42 years ago. Together they have raised a loving family whom she adored. Janice will always be remembered by her kind and funny spirit, her faithfulness to God and his church, always praying for her friends and family. But mostly she will be remembered in the legacy of love she leaves in her family: husband Johnnie; children Crystal (Wayne) Morrison and Christopher (Amanda) Harrison; grandchildren Trevor, Ashley (Nick), Blake and Dylan; great grandchildren Aubrey Grace and Adeline Elyse; brother Gary (Etoyle) Norris; sister Joan Church; brother in law Charles (Suzanne) Harrison; sister in law Cathy (Howard) Yearwood; many extended family members and friends. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Open Door Community Church. Unfortunately, due to the restrictions in place for the Coronavirus Outbreak, only 10 members of the immediate family are permitted to attend. However, for those wishing to watch the service, the church will be livestreaming. Memorials are suggested to Open Door Community Church. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences for the family. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harrison family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 2 to May 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
