Pierce Twp. - Janice M. Haynes (nee Bennett), beloved wife of the late Virgil Haynes. Devoted mother of Steven (Terri) Haynes and Kimberly (Timothy) Williams. Loving grandmother of Jason Haynes, Amber (Kyle) Burgamy, Allison Williams and Rachel (Charles) LeTous. Great grandmother of Eric, Owen, and Grant Burgamy, Morgan Wolfe and Dylan Farmer, and Luna LeTous. Sister of Lowell Jay (late Wanda) Bennett, Robert (late Shirley) Bennett, Earlene (Jerome "Jerry") Kelly, Larry (Rosa) Bennett and Joyce Ann (William "Bill") Smith. Daughter of the late Ovel and the late Elsie (nee Gosser) Bennett. Janice passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the age of 83. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd on Tuesday (Sept 3) from 5:30pm until time of funeral service at 7:30pm. Final viewing at Frederick Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. with procession leaving at 12:00 p.m. for Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , or . Condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
