Janice Helen Blankemeyer/King
Janice Helen Blankemeyer/King, 91, died peacefully on May 10, 2020 at Seasons Courtyard in Cincinnati. She was born in Lakewood, OH on Nov. 19, 1928 to the late Tom R. and Helen Cole Boring. She graduated from Withrow High School in Cincinnati and attended the University of Dayton. In 1949 she married Frank D. King and they had two sons, Christopher and Jeffrey. As a young wife and mother, she taught elementary students in Chicago, IL and Lexington, KY. Her greatest joys in life were her family, friends, reading, playing bridge and traveling. She was preceded in death by Frank, her husband of 32 years, in 1981. In 1987 she married William C. Blankemeyer of Cincinnati with whom she traveled the world. He died in 2004. All her life, she was a proud and devoted mother, stepmother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also preceded in death by her beloved sisters, Marjorie Blankemeyer and Nancy Hollenkamp and stepson Tom Blankemeyer. She is survived by her sons Christopher (Beth) King of Lexington, KY.; Jeffrey (Sheri) King, Cincinnati; and stepdaughter Lynn (Ron) Ott, Cincinnati. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Kristin (Laurence) Isaacs of Durham, NC; Jennifer (Tim) Sheehy, Cincinnati; David (Carrie Kirkpatrick) King, Salt Lake City, UT; Lindy (Jeff) DeMaria, Cincinnati; and Lorien (David) Steele, Portland, OR; and great-grandchildren Ellie Isaacs, Andrew and Sarah Sheehy, Ethan and Marin DeMaria, and Olivia and Nolan Steele. She is also survived by three step grandchildren, six step great-grandchildren, and many cherished nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the caring staff of the Seasons retirement community and Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to a charity of your choice. In consideration of the current pandemic, a private interment will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Park and a celebration of life will be planned later. Guestbook online at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 12 to May 13, 2020.