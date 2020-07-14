1/
Janice Hickman
Janice Hickman

Alexandria - Janice Gayle Sharp Hickman (83) of Alexandria, formerly of Falmouth, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 peacefully at her home. She was born in Pendleton County on July 23, 1936, daughter of the late Raymond "Jake" and Katherine Cummins Sharp. In addition to her parents, Janice is preceded in death by her son Billy Rae Hillebrand and daughter Mary Katherine Meadows.

Janice was a member of the Main Street Baptist Church and the Claryville Social Club. Survivors include her sons Rick Hillebrand and Jonathan Clemons, daughters Wanda Smith, Karen Bergman and 10 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 11-1pm, Friday, July 18, 2020 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1pm also at the funeral home. Janice's final resting place will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to your charity of choice.Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
