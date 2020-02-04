Services
Union - Janice Kay Gadd, 74 years of age, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born in Covington, Kentucky to the late Vernon and Fay Stephens. Janice leaves behind her loving husband of 54 years, Amos Gadd; daughter, Kristy Bolton (Tom); and sons, Brandon and Alan Gadd. She also leaves behind her beloved grandson, Michael Bolton (Desiree) and great grandchildren, Tommy and Ashlee Bolton. Janice was the dear sister of Vernice Evans, Dennis Stephens, and Phillip Stephens (Linda). Janice enjoyed the country life she loved animals, flowers, gardening and taking walks on her farm. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10 AM until the time of Service at 12 Noon at STITH FUNERAL HOME 7500 US HWY 42, FLORENCE, KY 41042. Burial will immediately follow at East Bend Methodist Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -