Janice MacDowell Falconberry
Milford - Born on April 25, 1962 in West Palm Beach, FL. Went home to be with the Lord on June 10, 2020 at the age of 58. Beloved wife of Wade Falconberry. Loving mother of daughters Jennifer Halcomb and Constance Ferdon and sons Matthew Halcomb and Andrew Falconberry. Caring grandmother of Edward Phillip Ferdon and Gabriella Marie Ferdon. Dear sister of Stephen DiNofrio and Chris DiNofrio. Cherished daughter of Susan (nee Houghtaling) Odom. Survived by nieces, nephews and many dear friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 5 PM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.