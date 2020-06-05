Janice Marie Byland Wuilleumier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Marie Byland Wuilleumier

Richmond - Janice Marie Byland Wuilleumier, 80, wife of Tim Wuilleumier, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center of Richmond, KY.

Gravesides service - 2 P.M. on Saturday June 6, 2020, at the Richmond Cemetery, Current Covid restrictions will be observed and the service will be lived streamed (check our website).

Due to Main Street being partially shut down, out of town guests should use exit 87 and proceed to Big Hill Ave.

Donations are suggested to Hospice Care Plus, 208 Kidd Drive, Berea, KY 40403.

Arrangements are under the direction of Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home, Richmond.

Condolences may be expressed at www.orpfh.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Richmond Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home - Richmond
1110 Barnes Mill Road
Richmond, KY 40475
(859) 623-2422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved