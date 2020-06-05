Janice Marie Byland Wuilleumier
Richmond - Janice Marie Byland Wuilleumier, 80, wife of Tim Wuilleumier, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center of Richmond, KY.
Gravesides service - 2 P.M. on Saturday June 6, 2020, at the Richmond Cemetery, Current Covid restrictions will be observed and the service will be lived streamed (check our website).
Due to Main Street being partially shut down, out of town guests should use exit 87 and proceed to Big Hill Ave.
Donations are suggested to Hospice Care Plus, 208 Kidd Drive, Berea, KY 40403.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home, Richmond.
Condolences may be expressed at www.orpfh.com .
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.