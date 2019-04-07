Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VORHIS & RYAN Funeral Home
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
VORHIS & RYAN Funeral Home
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Linden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Marie Linden


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Janice Marie Linden Obituary
Janice Marie Linden

Mason - Age 91, passed from this world on April 4, 2019. She was born, Janice Spoerke in Cleveland, Ohio and was married to Fred A. Linden for 61 years. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Carol) and Ron Linden; and her grandchildren, Laura (Andy) Shank and Dan Linden. She also leaves behind her sister, Glenda Wagenknecht, of Cleveland. Janice was an active member of Atonement Lutheran Church. She spent her last years at Christian Village of Mason, where she had many friends. Visitation will be held at VORHIS & RYAN Funeral Home at 11365 Springfield Pike, Springdale, Ohio 45246 on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or Mason Christian Village. Condolences may be made to vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now