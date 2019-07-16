|
|
Janice McHale
Florence - Janice C. McHale, 82, of Florence, KY (formerly of Newport, KY), passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Janice was a Bank Teller with Licking Valley Federal Bank. She was a member of the Rosie Reds, Daughters of Isabella, Ladies Ancient Order of the Hibernians. Janice was born November 26, 1936 in Dayton, KY to the late John McHale and Gladys (nee: Brun) McHale. Janice is survived by her Sister, Elaine (Stan, Deceased) Brauch, Nieces, Sharon (James) Madura, Debra (Andrew) Fitzpatrick, Carrie (John) Brauch-Cameron, Nephews, Patrick (Rebecca) Brauch, Joseph Brauch & Timothy Brauch. Memorial Mass is 11 am, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish, Newport, KY. Burial will be at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY following mass. Memorials are suggested to the Brighton Center, 741 Central Ave., Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 16 to July 17, 2019