Janice Miles
Erlanger - Janice Hope Miles, 91, formerly of Erlanger, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Atria Summit Hills. Janice was born in Corbin, KY on November 25, 1927 to the late Lionel and Ella Kate Poynter. During her life, Janice taught school, for 33 years, starting her career in Corbin at 18 years old in a one room school house. She was preceded in death by her husband John W. Miles in 1996 and her brothers Jerry and Joe Poynter. Janice is survived by her children Leslie Lavender (Michael), Laura Tallent, and Joan Dunhoft (John), grandchildren Casey Spinks (Joe), Carly Whitaker (Joe), Thomas Grant Turner, and Jake Turner, and great grandchildren Ava, Jack, and Madeline Spinks. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Erlanger Christian Church. The funeral service will immediately follow and begin at 12:00 PM, at the church. Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Erlanger Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 27 Graves Ave., Erlanger, KY 41018 or John W. Miles Elementary School, 208 Sunset Ave., Erlanger, KY 41018. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 23, 2019