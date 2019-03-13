Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Vincent DePaul Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice O'Brien

Obituary Condolences

Janice O'Brien Obituary
Janice O'Brien

Cincinnati - (nee Gilday) beloved wife of 57 years to Eugene O'Brien, loving mother of Mary (Greg) Durbin, Tammy (Joe Wehby) Butts, Deanna (Dave) Witterstaetter, Eugene (Deeanna) O'Brien Jr., Shawn (Chris) O'Brien, Ryan (Jennifer Sexton) O'Brien, dear grandmother of Andrew (Dawnelle), Adam (Jessica), Alyssa, Alivia, Amelia, Tiffany, Tara (Andrew), Timothy, Michael, Erik (Danielle), Katie (Sean), Sara, Brittany (Charlie), Paula (Johnny), Eugene III (Emily), Savannah, Ryan, Bailey (Cara) and the late Alex, great-grandmother of 21, dear sister of James (Pat) Gilday, David (Cathy) Gilday and Dennis Gilday, sister-in-law of Tim (Dian) O'Brien. Passed away surrounded by her family on March 12, 2019. Vistation will be Friday, March 15th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 9:30AM until 11:30AM. Funeral Mass will follow at 12:30PM at St. Vincent DePaul Church. Memorials may be made to your . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now