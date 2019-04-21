Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St Ignatius Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St Ignatius Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Gettler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice R. Gettler

Obituary Condolences

Janice R. Gettler Obituary
Janice R Gettler

White Oak - Janice R Gettler (nee Casey) beloved wife of the late Thomas Gettler, loving Mother of Kimberley (Scott) Dallis and Jerry Gettler, devoted grandmother of Jacob (Alexandra), Alyssa and Ethan Merk, sister of Marilyn Eitel, Tom Casey, and the late Jerome Casey, Kenneth Casey and Maureen Brands, daughter of the late John E. and Clara Kesson Casey. Died, March 18, 2019 age 73. Visitation in St Ignatius Church, Friday, April 26, from 10:30 AM until the funeral mass at 11:30 AM. Private burial service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , 4310 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati (45242). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now