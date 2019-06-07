Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Janice Shulman


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Cincinnati - SHULMAN, Jan, nee Gordon, passed away June 5, 2019, beloved wife of the late Si Shulman, devoted mother of Randy Shulman of Washington D.C. and Ruthie (Frank) LaSotadg, loving grandmother of Jonathan (Fiance Rachel Meizlish) LaSota and Stephanie ( Orie Methard) LaSota, great grandmother of Penelope. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Friday, June 7, 12:00 Noon. Visitation begins at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Adath Israel Cong., Hadassah or Legacies would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 7, 2019
