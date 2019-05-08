|
|
Janice Wainscott
Edgewood - Janice Wainscott (nee Roth), 68, of Union, KY, formerly of Edgewood, KY, passed away on May 6, 2019 at Jewish Hospital. She retired as a medical technologist for St. Elizabeth after 42 years and she was a longtime parishioner of St. Pius X Church. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Harriet Roth. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Tim Wainscott; her children, Kevin Wainscott, Shannon (Justin) Stallmeyer, Stephanie (Brian) Karnik, and Nathan Wainscott; and her siblings, John Roth, Jeff (Martha) Roth, Jean Caudill, and Jim (Carolyn) Roth. Janice also leaves behind her 4 grandchildren, Cole and Corbin Stallmeyer, and Ella and Henry Karnik. Memorial visitation will be on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:30AM-11:30AM at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the memorial visitation at 11:30AM at the church. Burial at Mother of God Cemetery in Latonia, KY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Pius X Building Fund 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 4017. Online Condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 8, 2019