Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Janie B. Hudson


1933 - 2019
Janie B. Hudson Obituary
Janie B. Hudson

Janie B. Hudson

Cincinnati - Janie B. Hudson, was born May 21, 1933 in Montgomery, AL, to the late Cast and Ada Mae Steele. She was also preceded in death by her late husband Samuel Hudson, and daughter Vivian Hudson. She leaves to cherish her memory grandsons: Marmlamma Tashammbe Hudson and Kabaka K. Hudson Sr., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Services will be held Saturday September 14, 2019 at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Blue Spruce Chapel, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. 45223. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m., Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Vine St. Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019
