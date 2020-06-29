Janie DiGiovenale (nee New)
Age 74 of Anderson Twp., died June 28, 2020. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Friday, July 3rd, from 3 to 5 pm. For the complete obituary, please go to www.tpwhite.com
Age 74 of Anderson Twp., died June 28, 2020. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Friday, July 3rd, from 3 to 5 pm. For the complete obituary, please go to www.tpwhite.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.