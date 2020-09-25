1/1
Janis L. Meece
1935 - 2020
Janis L. Meece

Cincinnati - Janis L. Meece (Bedford), age 85 passed away September 20, 2020 in Fairfield Ohio. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 8, 1935. She was a devoted Christian, who served the Lord for over 60 years, a mother, and a grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Meece; son, Jeffrey; parents, Ova & Cecil Bedford; and brothers; Ronnie, Jack, Gayle and Tyrone. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Allen) Blundell, Jennifer Slaven, Rachael (Wes) Whitt all of Hamilton; grandchildren, Matthew Blundell, Adam (Emily) Blundell both of Hamilton, Sarah Blundell of New York, Joshua (Hope) Slaven of Trenton, Jacob Slaven of Tennessee, Gabrielle Whitt of Hamilton, Sgt. Noah Whitt of North Carolina and Aimee Epperson of Hamilton; great grandchildren, Kylee, Ava, Christian and Aaron Blundell and Chloe Slaven. She is also survived by sisters, Debbie Valandingham, Pam Delape, and Faye Hall; and a brother, Rodney Bedford. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd, Hamilton, with Wes Whitt officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Mill Springs National Cemetery, Nancy, KY, 45244 on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at 1:30. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Interment
01:30 PM
Mill Springs National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
