Janis Phillips
Mason - Janis M. Phillips, born in Jackson, Michigan, passed away on July 2, 2020. Survived by loving husband Jim Phillips, dear children Jeremy (Shawna) Phillips and Jerrod (Morgan) Phillips, cherished grandchildren Emily, Megan, Adrianna, Jaxon, and beloved siblings Dave and Doug Dowley, Cindy Evans, and Susan Dowley. The family of Janis will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
