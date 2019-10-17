Services
Janyt Pockros Obituary
Cincinnati - Pockros, Janyt, nee Spahn, age 92, passed away October 16, 2019, beloved wife of the late Sigmund L. Pockros, devoted mother of Sandra (Alan) Newman, Raissa Pockros & Linda (Henry) Brightwell, dear sister of the late Howard Spahn, sister-in-law of Lois Spahn, loving grandmother of Brian (Beth) Newman, Emily (Thaddeus) Hackworth, Sidney Brightwell & the late Carlin Brightwell, great grandmother of Isaac & Eli Newman, Clementine Bernice Hackworth & Foster Carlin Hackworth. (Graveside) services Friday, October 18, 2:00 P.M. at United Jewish Cemetery, 7885 Ivygate Lane, Montgomery, OH 45242. Friends may call on the family Friday only 3:30-5:30 P.M. at The Kenwood, 5435 Kenwood Rd., Apt. #101, Cincinnati, OH 45227. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Mountain Rescue Aspen, 37925 Highway 82, Aspen, CO 81611. www.weilkahnfuneral home.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
