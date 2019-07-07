|
Jared Lorenzen
Ft. Thomas - Jared Raymond Lorenzen, 38, of Ft. Thomas, KY, passed away on July 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY. He was a graduate of Highlands High School and the University of Kentucky.
Jared was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Mary "Biz" Barth, Charyn Lonneman, and John and Emily Hermes; and his aunt, Joni Arlinghaus. He is survived by his mother, Janet Barth (Jeff) Hermes; his father, Joe (Mary Ann) Lorenzen; his children, Taylar and Tayden Lorenzen; his siblings, Jordan (Ashley Gamell) Lorenzen, Jennifer Lorenzen (Brian) Lee, Kyle Hermes, Braden Hermes, Joe (Brittany) Konen, Jeff (Allison) Konen, and Katie (Matthew) Mason; his grandparents, Paul and Celia Lorenzen, and George Lonneman. Jared also leaves behind his 8 nieces and nephews, Tucker Lee, Madelyn Mason, Flynn Konen, Thomas Mason, Cooper Konen, Jack Mason, Grace Konen, and Carter Lorenzen.
A celebration of Jared's life will be on Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 2:00PM-6:00PM followed by a Christian Burial Service at 6:00PM at St. Pius X Church 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, please donate to: 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for Better Health and Nutrition P.O. Box 5202 Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202, and United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation 8085 Saltsburg Rd. Suite 201 Pittsburgh, PA 15239. Online Condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019