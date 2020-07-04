1/1
Jason Patrick Epperson
1973 - 2020
Ludlow - Jason Patrick Epperson, 46, of Ludlow, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood, Kentucky. He was a caretaker for his mother. Born on September 10, 1973 in Edgewood to Garnet Reynolds Epperson and the late Richard Dale Epperson, Jason was an avid Duke Basketball fan and enjoyed the friendly UK/Duke rivalry banter with many of his friends and family. He also loved to cook, watch movies and spend time with his family. Surviving is his mother, Garnet F. Reynolds Epperson; brother, Shannon (Colleen) Epperson; sisters, Kym (Eric) King and Missy (Rob) Marshall; many nieces and nephews and a great niece and great nephews; aunt, Bev Epperson; and uncle, Bob Epperson. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions the services will be private and at the convenience of the family. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, Ludlow is serving the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to: American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
