Jason Sellers

Jason SellersJason Sellers, 37, passed from this life unexpectedly the night of July 13, 2020, from an unknown congenital heart problem when leaving work. Jason was born and raised in northern Kentucky where he continued to live happily with his wife and child. He was a dedicated worker, very proud and passionate about his career in Information Technology. Most importantly, he was a devoted father and husband and felt it was the most important thing he had done in his life; and his love for Marisa and Sophie reflected in his everyday actions. He spoke so highly of his wife and daughter, if there was ever a choice to be made, he certainly chose them every time. Their love was undeniable, relationship inseparable, and memories unforgettable. Jason's immediate family was small, but their love for one another was tremendous. He was strongly devoted to his mother, and the love for his father and brother was boundless. Jason was an extremely intelligent man with a great sense of humor and ability to have fun; he always wished he could time-travel back to the 90's where all his favorite music originates. He loved superheroes, especially D.C. Comics, because of his love for Superman. Jason was such a wonderful husband, father, son, uncle, brother, and friend who will be missed dearly by anyone and everyone who was fortunate to have met him in his short time here on earth.He is survived by his Wife, Marisa Sellers; Daughter, Sophie Sellers; Parents, Kathy and David Sellers; Brother, David W. Sellers (Ericka); Mother-in law, Anastasia Kim Blair; Brother-in-law, Tanner Blair (Julie); Sister-in-law, Sydney Blair; Grandparents, Iris Christ, Catherine and Herschel Morris; Nieces, Alyssa Sellers, Ryleigh Blair, and Zoey Blair; Nephew, Kyler Sellers and many other loving Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. He is proceeded in death by his Grandparents, Ima and Charles Elam, Goldie and Elmer Sellers, and Gus Christ.A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 6-7:30pm with a memorial service to follow immediately at 7:30pm at Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill, KY to celebrate the short but beautiful life of Jason. Masks will be required due to COVID-19 regulations.A private burial for the immediate family will follow the next morning.In lieu of flowers, a Go-Fund-Me page has been created by Jason's senior project manager in support of Marisa and Sophie.