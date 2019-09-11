|
|
Jasper "Jack" Lowder, III
Ormond Beach, FL - Jasper "Jack" Lowder, III, formerly of Warsaw Ky, passed away Friday, September 6th, at his residence. He was a 1963 graduate of South Portsmouth High School and also 1964 graduate of KENTUCKY School of Mortuary Science in Louisville Ky. He, along with his wife, owned and operated the former Carlton - Lowder Funeral Home in Warsaw Ky for nearly 30 years. He was also Gallatin Co. Coroner for 28 years and member of Warsaw Christian Church. Jack is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sheila Clark Lowder, son Brian Lowder Flatwoods Ky, daughter, Jennifer Lowder - Sauley Walton Ky, son in law Brent Sauley, Union, Ky, 2 grandsons Brody Michael Sauley and Cruze Jasper Sauley of Union Ky. 2 sisters-Barbara Blodgett-Daytona Beach Florida and Helen Poynter Indianapolis, Ind. As well as special nieces and nephews that he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Rowena Roe Lowder.
Visitation will be held at the Garnett New McDonald Funeral Home Thursday Sept. 12th, from 4-7pm. There will also be visitation on Friday, Sept. 13th, from 12 until 2pm at the First Christian Church in Garrison ,Ky. Funeral Services will begin at 2pm with Bro. Denny French and Bro. Charlie Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Cemetery, Quincy, Ky.
Memorials may be made to: Halifax Health Hospice of Voluisa/Flagler 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange Florida 32129
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019