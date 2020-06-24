Jay Sikes
SIKES Jay O. Loving father of David, Page, Stephen Sikes, grandfather of Christopher (Chasity) Metz and Jennifer Landrum, Carey and Brian Sikes, great-grandfather of three, and husband to Ann R. Sikes. Jay was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Dr. Clayton R, Sikes Sr. and Brother of the late Dr. Clayton R. Sikes Jr. Jay Passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age 93. A private service will be held in honor of Jay. Please see full obituary at hodappfuneralhome.com
SIKES Jay O. Loving father of David, Page, Stephen Sikes, grandfather of Christopher (Chasity) Metz and Jennifer Landrum, Carey and Brian Sikes, great-grandfather of three, and husband to Ann R. Sikes. Jay was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Dr. Clayton R, Sikes Sr. and Brother of the late Dr. Clayton R. Sikes Jr. Jay Passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age 93. A private service will be held in honor of Jay. Please see full obituary at hodappfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.