J.C. Brandenburg
Goshen Township - J.C. Brandenburg of Goshen Township, OH. Born on December 2, 1937 in Lee County, KY. Died on March 1, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband 62 years to Shelby Jean (nee Whitaker) Brandenburg. Loving father of Pamela (James) Balke. Caring grandfather of Bryce, Maura and Tara Balke. Proud great-grandfather of Kairi Strickland. Dear brother of Joe Brandenburg, Wilma Sue Hall and the late Kenny, Ronnie, James and Nancy Brandenburg and Ruth Hicks. Devoted brother-in-law of Tony (Carolyn) Whitaker. Cherished son of the late Conley and Margie (nee Burns) Brandenburg. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. J.C. taught mathematics in high school and college for 32 years. He was past master of Goshen Masonic Lodge #119 and just received his 50 year pin. Visitation will be from 10 AM - 11:45 AM on Saturday, March 7 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where Masonic Services and Scottish Rite Ring Service will begin at 11:45 AM followed by a funeral service. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 PM on Saturday, March 7 at Richmond Cemetery, 606 E. Main St., Richmond, KY 40475. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Goshen Masonic Lodge #119, 2383 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, OH 45122. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020