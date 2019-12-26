|
Jean Ackermann
Milford - beloved wife of Don Ackermann, loving mother of Doug (Lori) Ackermann, Kris (Steve) Mick, Tim (Kate) Ackermann, devoted grandmother of Ryan & Tara Mick, Reilly, Jack, Max & Payne Ackermann, dear sister of Johnetta (Raymond) Phillips, her twin brother, Jim (Nancy) Parker, (Peggy) and the late Raymond Parker, Christine (Gordon) Day, George (Connie) Parker, Lillian (Claude) Crowe, Edna (Chuck) Inderreiden. Passed Dec. 25, 2019, age 81, of Milford. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Mon. Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Buckwheat Rd. Visitation 4 to 7 PM Sun. the 29th at Evans Funeral Home, Milford. www.evansfuneralhome.com
