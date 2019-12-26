Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Buckwheat Rd.
View Map
Milford - beloved wife of Don Ackermann, loving mother of Doug (Lori) Ackermann, Kris (Steve) Mick, Tim (Kate) Ackermann, devoted grandmother of Ryan & Tara Mick, Reilly, Jack, Max & Payne Ackermann, dear sister of Johnetta (Raymond) Phillips, her twin brother, Jim (Nancy) Parker, (Peggy) and the late Raymond Parker, Christine (Gordon) Day, George (Connie) Parker, Lillian (Claude) Crowe, Edna (Chuck) Inderreiden. Passed Dec. 25, 2019, age 81, of Milford. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Mon. Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Buckwheat Rd. Visitation 4 to 7 PM Sun. the 29th at Evans Funeral Home, Milford. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
