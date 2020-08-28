Jean Ann Epperson
Florence - Jean Ann Epperson, 69, passed away Thursday August 20, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Jean spent most of her life working as a registered nurse, but her loving care of others was more than a profession. She spent her life in the service of others. Preceded in death by her parents Bob and Joyce Dehls. Survivors include her son Chad Epperson, son Scott (Kirstin) Epperson, brothers David (Ruby) Dehls, Mark (Cindy) Dehls, sister Susan (Tim) Coy. Also surviving are grandchildren Alexis and Lainey Epperson, Kaitlyn Wigley, nieces and nephews Sumner and Mason (Meredith) Coy, Melinda (Brandon) Haney, Joy (Brad) Chapin, and Sarah Dehls. A celebration of life service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to the National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org
or the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
.