Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Jean Tauber
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
7754 Montgomery Rd.
Cincinnati, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
7754 Montgomery Rd.
Cincinnati, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Tauber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Ann Tauber

Add a Memory
Jean Ann Tauber Obituary
Jean Ann Tauber

Blue Ash - Loving wife of the late Robert "Bob" Tauber for 65 years. Devoted mother of Barbara (Ken) Fussnecker, Mary Ann (Jim) Meiser, Lou Ann Turney, David (Carolyn) Tauber, Dan (Karen) Tauber, Cathy Tauber (Dennis Sickenger), Bill (Sara) Tauber, Stevie Tauber, Eddie Tauber (Susan Mack) and the late Bobby Tauber. Cherished grandmother of 24 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Sister of the late Mary Alice Wolffram. Departed on October 25, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31st from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am, all at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 7754 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or St. Vincent Ferrer Church. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now