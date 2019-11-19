Resources
Jean Belknap Fuller


1928 - 2019
Jean Belknap Fuller Obituary
Jean Belknap Fuller

Mariemont - Jean Belknap Fuller died peacefully at her residence in Mariemont, Ohio, on November 17, 2019. Born on August 13, 1928, in Dover, Ohio, to William D. and Lucille Lyons Belknap, she attended Wittenburg University. Jean married Robert McKinley Cronebaugh in 1949 and moved to Blanchester, Ohio, where they raised their children Robert Cronebaugh, Kathryn Tambo (Robert) and Margaret Sprow (James). In 1997, she moved to her home in Mariemont.

In addition to her roles as wife and mother, Jean was active in her community as a member of the Marielders, the Mariemont Preservation Foundation, and the Twentieth Century Club. Her passion, though, was gardening. As a Master Gardener, charter member of the Blanchester Garden Club, member of the Mariemont Garden Club, and an award-winning flower arranger, she shared her artistry with her friends, family, and community.

An excellent cook and entertainer, she took great pleasure in hosting parties and events. She also enjoyed the Cincinnati Symphony, OSU football, and Mahjong.

Jean is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and step-daughter, Carol Fuller. She was predeceased by her parents and second husband, Gil Fuller.

A private family memorial will be held in December.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mariemont Preservation Society and .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
