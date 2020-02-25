Services
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 45241
513- 681-7526
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Bryant

Add a Memory
Jean Bryant Obituary
Jean Bryant

Cincinnati - Jean Bryant (née Dixon), beloved wife of 48 years to Robert T. Bryant. Loving mother of Robert W. (Toni) Bryant, Tanya (Jim) Franklin, Tracy Adams, Teresa (David) Hildebrand, Terri (Wayne) Collins, and Sherri (Charlie) Elliott. Dear sister of Brenda Henderson and Judy Murphy. Cherished grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 3. Jean passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at age 72. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Friends and family may gather 10AM - 12:45PM, Monday, March 3, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Home - Sharonville (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner), 10980 Reading Rd., Sharonville, OH 45241. Funeral Service to follow at 1PM at the funeral home. Interment at Reading Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -