Services
Evans Funeral Home
1944 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-3272
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Graceland Memorial Gardens
Milford, OH
Jean C. Dunbar

Jean C. Dunbar Obituary
Jean C. Dunbar

formerly of Blue Ash - beloved wife of the late James C. Dunbar, loving mother of Lisa (Chris) Peponis, Gail (Donnie) Burton, devoted grandmother of; Rebekah (Adam) May, Sarah Finch, Christopher (Melissa) Peponis, Julie and Courtney Burton, Abbie (Jimmy) Singleton, great grandmother of; Caleb, Chloe and Christopher Peponis, Lucy and Liam Finch, Aiden and Aliyah May, Aubree and Marlee Singleton. Preceded by siblings; David, Shirley and Ken. Passed Sept. 2, 2019 in TN. Services 11AM Tues. Sept. 10th, Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford. Vistation 6-8PM Evans Funeral Home - Goshen. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
