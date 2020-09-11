Jean C. Ellerhorst
Cincinnati - (Nee Groll) Beloved wife of William J. 'Bill' Ellerhorst, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 90 years of age. Loving mother of Nancy Hogg Forrester (Weymon), Susan Clear (Rory), Jim Ellerhorst (Sara), Diane Helton (Larry), Linda Bunke (David), Paula Fessler (Bob) and Bob Ellerhorst (Cherie). Beloved grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Cherished sister of the late Ruth Groll and William Groll (Dorothy). Visitation at St. Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St. Martin Pl., on MONDAY from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040. www.bjmeyer.com