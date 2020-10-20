Jean C. Newhouse
White Oak - Newhouse, Jean C. (nee Boles), beloved wife of the late Allan Newhouse. Devoted mother of Scott (Kelli) Newhouse and the late Bonnie Newhouse. Loving grandmother of Alexandra (Zach) Crossen and Benjamin Newhouse. Great Grandmother of Claire Crossen. Jean passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, age 87. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd., on Friday (Oct. 23) from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com