Jean Cook
Lawrenceburg - Jean Cook of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, died at the age of 92 on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born February 28, 1928 in her parents' home on Pribble Road. Jean graduated from Lawrenceburg Consolidated School Corporation in 1946, Butler University (B.S. in education) in 1950 and the University of Cincinnati (M.S.) in 1960. While at Butler she was an active member in the Delta Gamma Sorority. Jean taught in the Lawrenceburg School Corporation for 31 years at Greendale School and, later, Greendale Middle School. She was an active member at Hamline Chapel United Methodist Church where she served on many different committees. In addition, Jean was involved in numerous clubs and organizations. She was appointed to the board which started Dearborn Highland Arts Council. She served on the Board of the Council on Aging and, for many years, Lawrenceburg Library Board. She was a member of the Cincinnati Herb Society, the Cincinnati Rose Society, Hillforest Victorian House Museum, Review Club, Bridge Club, and Tri Kappa. For mnay years, Tom and Jean enjoyed a close group of friends called the Supper Club; it included Bud and Gloria Stryker, Tom and Nancy DeWees, and Brock and Alice Weisenberger. Jean enjoyed attending the Cincinnati Symphony, reading, gardening and sharing in extended family vacations, including several years on Burt Lake, Michigan and Cancun Mexico. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Flossie (Korf) and Galen Pribble, her brother, Paul, and her son-in-law Michael Zwiesler. She is survived by Thomas, her husband of 67 years, daughter, Susan Zwiesler, granddaughter, Katherine (Wilson) Rodrigues, great granddaughter, Nora, sister Sue (Jon) Jontz, and brother Jim Pribble. Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12 noon at Hamline Chapel United Methodist Church, Lawrenceburg. Funeral to proceed at 12 noon with Ryan Goode officiating. Burial will be in the Greendale Cemetery, Greendale, Indiana. Celebration of Life will follow at the Dearborn Country Club, Aurora, Indiana. Memorial Contributions can be made the Hamline Chapel United Methodist Church or PAWS Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com