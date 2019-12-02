Services
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-4059
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
8:00 PM
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Jean E. Hilgeman

Jean E. Hilgeman

Gulf Breeze, FL- Jean E. Hilgeman (nee Jarvis) beloved wife of the late Howard E. Hilgeman, longtime companion of the late Joe Schenk, devoted mother of Chuck E. Hilgeman (Theresa Stoll) and John H. Hilgeman, loving grandmother of Brent C. Hilgeman (Amy), Cristen Hilgeman and loving "G-G" to Tyler Hilgeman and Andrew Hilgeman, dear sister of the late Jack Jarvis and Juanita Nordeman, dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. She passed away November 28, 2019, a resident of Gulf Breeze, FL, formerly of Western Hills at the age of 95. Visitation Friday from 6-8 PM at Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home, 3042 Harrison Avenue, Westwood where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 8:00 PM. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, take a love one out to dinner or to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, Attn: Office of Development or donate online at www.lovetotherescue.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
