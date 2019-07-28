|
|
Jean Elizabeth Langdon
Sarasota, FL - Jean Elizabeth Langdon, age 90, passed away July 17, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. She was born to Dr. H.H. and Mildred Langdon of Mt. Washington. She is survived by her sister of Ann L. Swanson, her three nephews, Bruce, David, and Douglas Swanson, and great nephews, Henry and Phillip Swanson, and great-niece Sydnie Swanson. After graduating from the University of Cincinnati, Jean spent her career in Washington, DC and overseas in government service. She retired to Sarasota, Florida for its cultural offerings. She was an avid world traveler and duplicate bridge player. A private family service will be held with burial at Spring Grove Cemetery. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019