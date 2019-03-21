|
Jean F. Howlett
Cincinnati - (nee McDonald), age 77, passed away peacefully March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David Howlett; devoted mother of Douglas (Donna Ping) Howlett and Daniel (Julie) Howlett and the late Vicki Howlett; loving grandmother of Holly (Joe) Gieser and Andrea Howlett; great-grandmother of Xander Williams, Gage Gieser and Lexi Gieser; dear sister of Bonnie (Joe) Widmyer and David (Linda) McDonald. Visitation Friday, March 22, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Funeral Service Saturday, March 23, 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home with Rev. Julie Alsip officiating. Memorials may be sent to or Juvenile Diabetes. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019