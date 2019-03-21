Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
For more information about
Jean Howlett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Howlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean F. Howlett

Obituary Condolences

Jean F. Howlett Obituary
Jean F. Howlett

Cincinnati - (nee McDonald), age 77, passed away peacefully March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David Howlett; devoted mother of Douglas (Donna Ping) Howlett and Daniel (Julie) Howlett and the late Vicki Howlett; loving grandmother of Holly (Joe) Gieser and Andrea Howlett; great-grandmother of Xander Williams, Gage Gieser and Lexi Gieser; dear sister of Bonnie (Joe) Widmyer and David (Linda) McDonald. Visitation Friday, March 22, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Funeral Service Saturday, March 23, 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home with Rev. Julie Alsip officiating. Memorials may be sent to or Juvenile Diabetes. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Download Now