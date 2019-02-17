|
Jean Folckemer
- - Jean Folckemer (nee Kauffman) age 78, beloved wife of the late Douglas; loving mother of Jeffrey (wife Judy) and Marianne Forrester (partner Lori); devoted grandmother of Jack Douglas; cherished daughter of the late Carl and Clare (nee Gamble) Kauffman; dearest sister of Ron Kauffman (wife Sylvia), Dan Kauffman (wife Kathy), Mary O'Neil (husband Dan), and Charleen Smith (husband Gerry, deceased). Contributions may be made in memory of Jean to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. A private graveside service will be held in the spring in Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements by THE DEJOHN-FLYNN-MYLOTT FUNERAL HOME OF WILLOUGHBY HILLS. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019