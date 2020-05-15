Jean Golfman
Burlington - Jean Golfman, 76 years of age, of Burlington, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Jean was born in 1943 to her late parents, Clarence Nichols and Clara McDowell Nichols. She was the loving wife of 53 years to the late David M. Golfman. Jean is also preceded in death by her sister, Clara Mae Mast. Left to mourn her passing are her daughters, Lisa Golfman and Kim Ford (Frank); grandchildren, Veronica Williams (Sean), Tristan Ensminger, Colin Short, Lydia Leach and Avrie Schinck, Bo Ford, and Cheyenne Ford; great grandchild, Ryden Short; her sister, Betty Goldston (Ron); numerous nieces and nephews. Jean was an Executive Secretary for over 38 years at Aristech Chemical and was longtime member of First Church of Christ, in Burlington. She enjoyed traveling, outings with her dear friends and above all spending time with her grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Burlington Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Jean's honor to First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Rd, Burlington, KY 41005 or to the Parkinson's Support and Wellness, 260 Stetson Street, Suite 2300 Cincinnati, OH 45219. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.