Jean Heinzerling
Cincinnati - Jean M. Heinzerling, died peacefully on April 24, 2019 at her home in the Marjorie P. Lee Retirement Community. Born December 4,1925 to Senta (Claussnitzer) Heinzerling and Harry F. Heinzerling, Jean was a life-long Cincinnatian. Graduating with honors from Hughes High School, she was awarded a scholarship to the University of Chicago, but chose instead to attend the University of Cincinnati, where she graduated with honors and a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and a Masters Degree in Education. While at UC, she became President of the Zeta Chapter of Delta Delta Delta sorority in addition to several honorary societies. With a love of art, history and literature, Jean traveled extensively. She was a docent at the Cincinnati Museum of Art which gave her an opportunity to share her interests and continually learn. Belonging to an Art History group also provided continual study and travel opportunities. Jean is survived by her beloved niece, Lynn (Heinzerling) Stinson, her grand-nephew Christopher H. Stinson, to whom she was devoted and his father Terry, with whom she shared an endless sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her brother Ned H. Heinzerling and sister-in-law, Dee (Doris Huttleston) Heinzerling, both of whom she cherished. and her nephew Eric E. Heinzerling, whom she also loved. A memorial service is planned at 2;00 p.m, Friday, May 10th, in the Marjorie P. Lee chapel in Hyde Park, with Internment at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11th, at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and because of Jean's deep appreciation for the caring staff at M.P.L, the family wishes donations to be given in her memory to: The ERS Foundation, 3870 Virginia Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45227 to support the Staff Assistance Fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019