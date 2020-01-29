Services
Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home
4164 W 8Th St
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 251-9700
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean L. (Dager) Mueller

Add a Memory
Jean L. (Dager) Mueller Obituary
Jean L. Mueller (nee Dager), beloved wife of the late Carl W. Mueller. Devoted mother of Patricia A. (the late Ken) Theobald of S. Lebanon, OH, Barbara A. (the late Jeff) Hicks, Thomas M. (Mona) and Robert J. (Kathy) Mueller all of Cincinnati, and the late William C., Carl W. (Jane of Cincinnati) and Carol J. Mueller. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late William Dager. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, after a brief illness, age 95. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, February 1, 11:00AM at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th Street, 45205. Visitation in church one hour prior to the Mass. Interment with Military Honors, St. Joseph Old Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Msgr. Kennedy Scholarship Fund, c/o St. William Church. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -