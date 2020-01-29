|
Jean L. Mueller (nee Dager), beloved wife of the late Carl W. Mueller. Devoted mother of Patricia A. (the late Ken) Theobald of S. Lebanon, OH, Barbara A. (the late Jeff) Hicks, Thomas M. (Mona) and Robert J. (Kathy) Mueller all of Cincinnati, and the late William C., Carl W. (Jane of Cincinnati) and Carol J. Mueller. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late William Dager. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, after a brief illness, age 95. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, February 1, 11:00AM at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th Street, 45205. Visitation in church one hour prior to the Mass. Interment with Military Honors, St. Joseph Old Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Msgr. Kennedy Scholarship Fund, c/o St. William Church. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020